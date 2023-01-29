Ann Mather Sells 340 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20.

On Friday, November 25th, Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $22,440.60.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

