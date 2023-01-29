Analyzing OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Broadway Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $490.27 million 2.81 $146.60 million $2.42 9.64 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 3.57 -$4.05 million $0.04 32.76

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 29.90% 9.30% 1.14% Broadway Financial 7.87% 2.00% 0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.16%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Broadway Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank and Mount Laurel; 46 additional branch offices and four deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City, the Philadelphia area, Baltimore, and Boston. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

