Analyzing CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

CONMED and BioLife Solutions are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CONMED and BioLife Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioLife Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. BioLife Solutions has a consensus price target of $31.20, suggesting a potential upside of 32.77%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than CONMED.

89.8% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.74% 14.00% 5.24% BioLife Solutions -67.70% -7.50% -6.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and BioLife Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 2.89 $62.54 million ($2.95) -32.52 BioLife Solutions $119.16 million 8.43 -$7.64 million ($2.48) -9.48

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than BioLife Solutions. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

