Analysts Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $21.86

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

CNX stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

