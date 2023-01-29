Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

ADI stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average is $159.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

