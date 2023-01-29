Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $8,862,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $3,230,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 347,925 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,375,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $14.63 on Friday. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $935.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMYT shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

