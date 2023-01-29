Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.44 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00015137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $53.81 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

