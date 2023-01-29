Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Advisors Preferred LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $253.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

