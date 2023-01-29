Amgen (AMG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,835.36

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Amgen has a market cap of $102.08 million and approximately $17,835.36 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00004346 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Amgen has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.0297123 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,731.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

