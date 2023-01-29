Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

Ames National has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National Stock Performance

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. Ames National has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $217.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ames National by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ames National by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ames National by 152.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ames National by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ames National by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ames National

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.