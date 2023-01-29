Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 570,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

