Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 570,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Earnings History for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

