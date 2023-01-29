Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

