Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance
ABCB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $54.24.
Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
