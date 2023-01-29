Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.