Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,752. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.