American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 295,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 1,489,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,268. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 191.87% and a negative net margin of 160.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

