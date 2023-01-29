American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $133.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.83.

American Express Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.31 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

