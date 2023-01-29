American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.
American Express Stock Performance
AXP stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.65.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Express
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 65,548.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 207,789 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Express by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $10,542,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.
