American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.65.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.83.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 65,548.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 207,789 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Express by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $10,542,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.