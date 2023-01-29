American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

American Express Trading Up 10.5 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in American Express by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 940,258 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

