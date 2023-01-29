American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79 billion-$61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.78 billion. American Express also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Express by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 940,258 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

