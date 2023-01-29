American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,643.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the airline’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the airline’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

