Amaze World Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,015.25 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002813 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $34.70 million and approximately $37,015.25 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

