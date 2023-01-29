Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATHE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 25,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,031. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.
About Alterity Therapeutics
