Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 25,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,031. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.