Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Alstom Stock Up 2.8 %

EPA:ALO opened at €27.89 ($30.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €24.42 and its 200 day moving average is €22.26. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($40.62).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

