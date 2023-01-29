AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ATMVU)

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:ATMVU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 30th. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit Price Performance

Shares of ATMVU stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

About AlphaVest Acquisition Corp Unit

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp operates as a subsidiary of AlphaVest Holding LP.

