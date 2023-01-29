Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.78 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $153.40 million and $2.78 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.50 or 0.01348528 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007518 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00040753 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015135 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.88 or 0.01647904 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

