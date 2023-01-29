Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $231.37 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.84.

