Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 698.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 162,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.