Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $497.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $461.00 to $497.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $29.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $32.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America increased their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $297.26.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $281.72 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 400.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 197.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

