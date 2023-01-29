Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, January 30th.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 342.71%. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKTS opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

