Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 342.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $209.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 84.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

