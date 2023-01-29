Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKLI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Akili stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.27. Akili has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37.

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akili will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Akili during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akili in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Akili in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akili in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akili in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

