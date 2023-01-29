Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.19.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.