Aion (AION) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

