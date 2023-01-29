Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 158.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 264,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Agree Realty by 58.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

