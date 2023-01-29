Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 519 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,709,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,441 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

AbbVie stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.28. 4,591,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.05 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.