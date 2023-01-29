Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 21,975 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,975 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Worthington Industries stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 99,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,459. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also

