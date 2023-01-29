Advisors Preferred LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 336,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 64,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.64. 146,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,138. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

