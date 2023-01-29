Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $714,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,474.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $3,708,215 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.94. The stock had a trading volume of 228,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,841. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $212.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

