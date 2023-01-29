Advisors Preferred LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $299.32 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

