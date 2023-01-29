Advisors Preferred LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hologic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 256,494 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

HOLX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,318. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

