Advisors Preferred LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.30 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

