Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,178 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.55.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.