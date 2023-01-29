Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 0.3% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %

GWW stock opened at $571.79 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $574.12 and a 200-day moving average of $551.96.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.43.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.