Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $540,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. 14,087,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,216,201. The firm has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

