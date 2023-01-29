Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Makes New $134,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 0.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after acquiring an additional 535,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

