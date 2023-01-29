Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 2.3% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,480,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,500,264. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $98.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

