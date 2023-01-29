Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $12.17 Million Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. decreased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. XPEL makes up 11.7% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of XPEL worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XPEL by 142.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 84,174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 193.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 65.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 143.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 144,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,891. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPEL

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $392,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,256 shares in the company, valued at $57,504,345.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

