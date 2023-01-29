Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Buys Shares of 600 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.99. 5,676,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

