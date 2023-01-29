Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,485 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,485 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Devon Energy comprises 0.9% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.27. 7,210,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,570. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.