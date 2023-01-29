Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) & Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Head-To-Head Survey

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Adecoagro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adecoagro and Edible Garden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $1.12 billion 0.83 $130.67 million $1.48 5.68 Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adecoagro and Edible Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adecoagro presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Edible Garden has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 62.45%. Given Adecoagro’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than Edible Garden.

Profitability

This table compares Adecoagro and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro 12.70% 18.67% 7.26% Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adecoagro beats Edible Garden on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, powder milk, and others. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating, processing, and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol and sugar; and the sale of electricity cogenerated at its sugar and ethanol mills to the grid. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned a total of 219,850 hectares of land, including 18 farms in Argentina, 8 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay, as well as a total of 241 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

